NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Kurt Rawlings threw two touchdown passes in the final 88 seconds of regulation to rally Yale from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Harvard 50-43 in two overtimes on Saturday in one of the strangest editions of The Game in its 144 years of history.

After a climate change protest delayed the start of the second half for about an hour, Yale (9-1, 6-1 Ivy League) celebrated its conference title in darkness 15 minutes after sunset in the unlit, 105-year-old Yale Bowl. Fifty-one years after The Tie that was celebrated with The Crimson student newspaper headline ''Harvard Beats Yale 29-29,'' it was Yale that rallied to tie Saturday's game, winning when the Crimson were stopped on fourth down in the second OT.