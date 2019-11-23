Potter lifts George Washington over Evansville 78-70

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Armel Potter scored 25 points in going over 1,000 career points as George Washington defeated Evansville 78-70 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

Maceo Jack added 22 points for the Colonials.

Jamison Battle had 11 points for George Washington (2-4).

K.J. Riley scored a career-high 28 points for the Purple Aces (3-3). Artur Labinowicz added 19 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC