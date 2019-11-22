Pope carries Bethune-Cookman over Incarnate Word 83-58

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Cletrell Pope finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to notch his third double-double of the season and Bethune-Cookman cruised to an 83-58 win over Incarnate Word on Friday.

Pope knocked down 5 of 7 shots from the floor for the Wildcats (3-2), who shot 54% overall and 56% from 3-point range (10 of 18). Leon Redd added 17 points, while Wali Parks scored 10.

Reserve Dwight Murray Jr. had 15 points to lead the Cardinals (1-4). Keaston Willis added 12 points and Vincent Miszkiewicz snared 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Incarnate Word shot just 35% from the floor, including 1-of-10 shooting from distance.

