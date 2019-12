MADRID (AP)Veteran Real Betis winger Joaquin Sanchez needed only 20 minutes to score his first career hat trick on Sunday, becoming the oldest player with a treble in the Spanish league.

The 38-year-old Sanchez scored in the second, 11th and 20th minutes at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, leading host Betis to a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao.