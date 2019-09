PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pirates will head into the offseason searching for a new voice after firing Clint Hurdle. The Cincinnati Reds may have found theirs during a season that offered tangible proof that years of rebuilding might finally be producing forward momentum.

The evidence came in a 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Aristides Aquino finished off two scintillating months by hitting his 19th home run. Brian O'Grady and Alex Blandino went deep too to help Tyler Mahle to his first win since May as Cincinnati finished 75-87 during first-year manager David Bell, an eight-win improvement over 2018 and the club's best record since a 76-86 mark in 2014.