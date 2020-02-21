Pleasant Grove knocks off Van, advances to regional quarterfinals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Van Lady Vandals tied it at 31 with a 1:30 left to play in the 3rd quarter of their Class 4A area round showdown.

But No. 23-ranked Pleasant Grove made sure they would go into the final period with the lead and the momentum.

The Lady Hawks Miaya Ware made a steal in the backcourt with seconds remaining in the period and quickly got it to Asia Lloyd to beat the buzzer and giver PG a 36-31 lead heading to the fourth.

The team from Texarkana outscored Van 22-16 in the final quarter to claim a 58-47 victory, advancing to the Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Shanequa Henry led the Lady Hawks with 22 points as they improve to 27-4 on the season.

Coach Marsha Cowling’s squad will now await the winner between Bullard and Canton who play Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Winona.

Pleasant Grove also avenges a first round loss to Van two years ago.

The Lady Vandals close the year at 21-12 as they were led by Gracie Brewer who finished with 16 points. Skylar Savage added 14 points, and nine rebounds.

Watch the video to see the highlights.