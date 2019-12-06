Pleasant carries Abilene Christian past SE Missouri 73-64

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Joe Pleasant registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian defeated Southeast Missouri 73-64 on Thursday night.

Payten Ricks had 15 points for Abilene Christian (3-5). Kolton Kohl added 10 points.

DQ Nicholas had 21 points for the Redhawks (3-5). Sage Tolbert added 14 points and nine rebounds. Skyler Hogan had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories