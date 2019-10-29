Pistons edge Pacers 96-94, keep Indiana winless

DETROIT (AP)Derrick Rose made a driving layup with 28.3 seconds left to give Detroit the lead, and the Pistons went on to a 96-94 victory over winless Indiana on Monday night for their second win against the Pacers in less than a week.

Rose shot just 4 of 16 from the field and was having a particularly tough time in the fourth quarter, but his left-handed layup went in off the glass to put Detroit up 95-94. Malcolm Brogdon missed at the other end, but Indiana got an offensive rebound. T.J. Warren then missed badly on a tough shot from the corner, and the Pistons came up with the ball.

Luke Kennard made one of two free throws for Detroit, and Indiana had one more chance with 2 seconds left. Warren missed a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, and Christian Wood had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Detroit led most of the game, but the Pacers erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and led by four late. Kennard then got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer to make it 94-93, and Rose’s basket gave the Pistons the lead.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana, and Brogdon contributed 15 points and 11 assists.

Indiana entered the night one of five NBA teams without a victory. The Pacers are minus star guard Victor Oladipo, who is still working his way back from a right knee injury.

But the Pistons are nowhere near full strength either – Blake Griffin (hamstring and knee injuries) hasn’t played yet this season – and they’ve still beaten Indiana twice.

Pacers: G Jeremy Lamb (right hip pointer) did not play.

Pistons: Detroit was also without G Reggie Jackson (lower back tightness) and rookie F Sekou Doumbouya (concussion protocol). … Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas was at the game, and the team announced it is teaming up with him on a champagne sponsorship deal.

Pacers: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

