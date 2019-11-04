Pirates exercise 2020 options on Marte, Archer

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pirates have exercised their 2020 options on pitcher Chris Archer and center fielder Starling Marte.

Archer is scheduled to make $9 million next season and Marte $11.5 million following Pittsburgh’s decisions Monday.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Archer has struggled since joining the Pirates at the trade deadline in 2018 in a swap that sent right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadow to Tampa Bay. Archer is 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in Pittsburgh, including a 3-9 mark with a 5.19 ERA last season. The Pirates are in need of rotational depth with ace Jameson Taillon already ruled out for 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Archer agreed to a $25.5 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay in 2014 that included two team options. The 2020 option carried a $1.75 million buyout. Archer’s deal includes an $11 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout.

Marte, 31, is arguably coming off the best season of his eight-year career, hitting .295 while setting career highs in both home runs (23) and RBIs (82) while also stealing 25 bases. As part of a deal agreed to in 2014 that guaranteed $31 million over six years, this year’s option included a $2 million buyout. The Pirates have a $12.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Pittsburgh exercised the options while searching for both a general manager and a manager. The team parted ways with former manager Clint Hurdle at the end of the regular season and fired longtime general manager Neal Huntington last week.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports