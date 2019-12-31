Pipkins leads Loyola of Chicago over Valparaiso 66-63

Breaking News
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins came off the bench to score 13 points, and Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to help Loyola of Chicago to a 66-63 win over Valparaiso on Monday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Tate Hall added 12 points and six rebounds, and Keith Clemons had 11 points for Loyola (9-5, 1-0).

Valparaiso scored 28 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Clay scored a season-high 21 points for the Crusaders (7-7, 0-1). Nick Robinson added 15 points and seven assists, and Javon Freeman-Liberty had 10 points and seven assists.

Loyola matches up against Missouri State at home on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Evansville on the road on Saturday.

