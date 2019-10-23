Pine Tree Pirates are growing up, shot at district title in front of them

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Kerry Lane has been building a foundation since taking over the Pine Tree football program four years ago.

And we’re starting to see the results of that process.

The Pirates are 4-0 in district play, and in a three-way tie for first place in the 9-5A Division 2 standings, with three weeks to go in the regular season.

“I think we’re just growing up. We played so many sophomores last year. And we’re a junior heavy football team. We start eight juniors on both sides of the ball. And so I think they are just growing up. You know we’re getting better and better each week. And so I that’s just part of the process when you’ve got good kids, and we coach them hard, and we’re trying to get them in the right spots. And I’m glad we’ve been able to win some games, that last year we lost some close ones,” said Lane.

Lane’s bunch gets to play one of those other 4-0 teams Friday when the Whitehouse Wildcats head to Pirate Stadium.

It was a pretty unanimous decision to make that our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

The Pirates and Wildcats are tied with Marshall atop this league’s standings

Pne Tree has really turned things on in district play since going 1-2 in their non-district slate. That included a heart-breaking double-overtime loss at Kilgore.

Lane’s Pirates have relatively dominant since.

Kickoff Friday is at 7:30 p.m. in Longview.