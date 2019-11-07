Pile scores 22 to lead Omaha past Midland Lutheran 72-53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Matt Pile had a career-high 22 points as Nebraska Omaha defeated NAIA member Midland Lutheran 72-53 on Thursday.

Pile shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Ayo Akinwole had 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Omaha (1-1). He was 8 of 8 from the field en route to his first career double-double. JT Gibson added 11 points.

Ryan Williams had 16 points for the Warriors. Jacob Lenagh added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Midland is longtime Omaha assistant coach Tyler Erwin’s alma mater.

Omaha plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

