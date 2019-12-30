Pile helps Omaha rally past South Dakota State 81-78

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Matt Pile totaled 18 points and nine rebounds and Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 6 seconds left in the game as Omaha held off South Dakota State 81-78 on Sunday.

Noah Freidel sank two free throws with 2:11 remaining to give South Dakota State a 76-75 lead, but Pile and KJ Robinson answered with back-to-back layups to put the Mavericks up 79-76 with 26 seconds left. Alex Arians’ layup pulled the Jackrabbits within a point. Robinson missed a free throw, but Pile blocked Douglas Wilson’s layup attempt and Ruffin grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Matt Dentlinger.

JT Gibson topped Omaha (8-8) with 21 points, while Robinson scored 16. Ayo Akinwole added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Freidel, a freshman, paced South Dakota State with a career-high 28 points. He hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Arians added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Douglas Wilson pitched in with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories