Pierre-Louis scores 15, Temple beats Davidson 66-53

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and Quinton Rose added 14 as Temple beat Davidson 66-53 in the fifth-place game Sunday at the Orlando Invitational.

Rose also had 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Jake Forrester, who received an NCAA waiver Tuesday that made him eligible to play this season, had eight of his season-high 10 points during the second half for the Owls (6-1).

”Our strength in numbers is important,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said. ”You’ve got to have some depth with your team.”

Forrester, who played 13 games as a freshman last season for Indiana, appeared in all three contests in the tournament.

Davidson (3-5) got 16 points from Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins had 12. Kellan Grady, who averaged 21.5 points in the Wildcats’ first two games of the tourney, was held to 11.

The Wildcats were outscored 36-20 during the second half.

”It was not so much bad defense as it was bad offense,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. ””You can’t play defense when you’re turning the ball over, when you’re taking early shots in the clock that are not high percentage. That was really the nature of the game.”

Hyunjung Lee hit a 3 at the buzzer as Davidson took a 33-30 halftime lead.

”We got stagnant in the first half,” McKie said. ”We didn’t attack the paint as much as I wanted to in the first half. We started to attack it in the second half and we got some better looks.”

Temple was beaten by No. 5 and tournament champion Maryland 76-69 before downing Texas A&M 65-42 in its first two invitational games.

Davidson lost 73-63 to runner-up Marquette and beat Fairfield 67-56.

