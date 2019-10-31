Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach.

Price joins new manager Joe Girardi’s staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014-18. He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).

Price replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler’s staff before hiring Girardi last week.

The team still has a vacancy for hitting coach.

