PGA Tour in Mississippi for Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.18 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sebastian Munoz.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Hudson Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship.

Notes: The field features five of the top 50 in the world ranking, led by Louis Oosthuizen at No. 16. … Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open despite being asymptomatic. … Sergio Garcia is playing for the first time. He fell out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011. … Henrik Stenson is playing in Mississippi for the first time in 10 years. He played in 2010 when he missed time with an illness and needed to reach the minimum 15 tour starts. … Anirban Lahiri and Will Zalatoris got into the field based on tying for eighth last week in the Dominican Republic. Zalatoris leads the Korn Ferry Tour points list. … Davis Riley is playing on a sponsor exemption. He is No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour. … The tournament has been part of the official PGA Tour schedule since 1994. It dates to 1968 as the Magnolia Classic and often was held the same week as the Masters. Payne Stewart won in 1982 for his first pro victory in America.