PGA Tour Champions 2020 Schedule

Jan. 16-18 – Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Jan. 30-Feb. 1 – Morocco Champions, Samanah GC, Marrakech, Morocco.

Feb. 14-16 – Chubb Classic, The Classics CC at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.

Feb. 28-March 1 – Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, Ariz.

March 6-8 – Hoag Classic, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.

March 27-29 – Rapiscan System Classic, Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

April 17-19 – Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

May 1-3 – Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas.

May 7-10 – Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & CC, Birmingham, Ala.

May 21-24 – Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, Mich.

May 29-31 – Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa.

June 5-7 – American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

June 12-14 – Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita GC, Chiba, Japan.

June 25-28 – U.S. Senior Open, Newport CC, Newport, R.I.

July 9-12 – Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio.

July 23-26 – Senior British Open, Sunningdale GC (Old), Berkshire, England.

July 31-Aug. 2 – The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Aug. 14-16 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 21-23 – Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 28-30 – Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & CC, Calgary, Alberta.

Sept. 11-13 – Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 18-20 – Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL and Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 2-4 – Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis.

Oct. 9-11 – SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 16-18 – Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Va.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 – Boca Raton Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 5-8 – Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix.

Dec. 19-20 – PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

