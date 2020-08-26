Pewitt CISD cancels football games for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – Pewitt CISD has announced it is canceling junior varsity and varsity football games for the next two weeks due to cases of COVID-19.

In a letter to district staff, families, and community members, Superintendent Melissa Reid said the local health authority made the decision to cancel the games based on “the number of cases on the team.”

“Of course, there is no decision in education that is taken lightly, but this one hurts a little more because of the hard work I know our kids have put in the last few weeks,” the letter says.

Those who have purchased tickets to games will be reimbursed.