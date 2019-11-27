Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Perry leads Stetson past NAIA Florida College 72-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Rob Perry scored 24 points as Stetson beat the NAIA’s Florida College 72-60 on Tuesday night. Mahamadou Diawara added 21 points for the Hatters. Diawara also had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Hatters.

Jalen Crutchfield had 11 points for Stetson (4-4). Wheza Panzo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Matt Simpson had 20 points for the Falcons. Stefan Nakic-Vojnovic added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Nikola Kovacevic had three assists.

Stetson takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories