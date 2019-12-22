Pepperdine holds off Northern Arizona late, wins 75-73

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Colbey Ross had 27 points with the final two coming on a pair of game-winning free throws as Pepperdine narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 75-73 on Saturday.

Ross gave the Waves the lead twice after tying the game at 71-71 on a layup with 1:38 remaining. He put Pepperdine up, 73-71 with a jumper with :52 left.

Brooks DeBisschop took a feed from Nik Mains and scored at the basket to pull Northern Arizona even at 73-73 with :33 remaining, but Cameron Satterwhite fouled Ross with :06 remaining.

Kameron Edwards had 14 points for Pepperdine (7-6), which won its fourth straight game. Skylar Chavez added 11 points and Jan Zidek had 10.

Cameron Shelton had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lumberjacks (6-3). Ted McCree added 17 points and DeBisschop added 11.

Pepperdine matches up against San Jose State on the road next Saturday. Northern Arizona opens Big Sky Conference play at Montana next Saturday.

