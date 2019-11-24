Penn dumps highly-favored Providence 81-75 behind Betley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Ryan Betley scored 22 points and AJ Brodeur scored 17 with 10 rebounds and underdog Pennsylvania stunned Providence 81-75 on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday, the last time the Quakers (3-2) beat Providence was 66-65 on Jan. 25, 1975 in Providence.

Providence (4-2) led for a scant 1:59 of this one. Eddie Scott’s 3-pointer with 17-minutes left in the first half gave Penn a 5-4 lead and they never trailed again. Penn went to the break with a 47-30 lead after shooting 19 of 33 (57.6%), including 7 of 14 3-pointers.

After the break, Nate Wilson’s layup made it 58-52 with 8:51 left, but Providence wouldn’t get closer until the end. Jordan Dingle’s layup with 66 seconds to go put Penn up 77-64.

Maliek White led Providence with 20 points and Alpha Diallo scored 16.

The Friars entered the game with a 6-3 all-time mark against Penn. Before Saturday, Providence had won the last four games between the two, including an 89-52 win in the most recent matchup on Nov. 18, 2004 in Providence. The Friars’ record against Ivy League schools is 132-50.

