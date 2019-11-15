Penn cancels women’s volleyball season over ‘vulgar’ posters

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder of their women’s volleyball season after discovering what the university calls “offensive” posters in the team’s locker room.

The university announced the decision to cancel the Quakers’ season in a press release on their website Wednesday.

The university says “vulgar” posters were found in team’s locker room earlier this week. The release did not disclose the content of the posters.

The Ivy League school’s director of athletics and recreation, M. Grace Calhoun, said the student-athletes’ behavior “is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Officials say the issue has been referred to the school’s administration for further review.

The team will not be traveling to their final two contests of the season against Yale and Brown this weekend.