Pence a free agent after comeback year with hometown Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Hunter Pence has become a free agent after a comeback season with his hometown Texas Rangers.

Texas utility infielder Logan Forsythe and retiring right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez also became free agents Thursday, a day after the World Series ended.

Relievers Shawn Kelley and Nate Jones, along with newly acquired catcher Welington Castillo, are likely to become free agents, as well, with the team not expected to exercise 2020 contract options.

The 36-year-old Pence hit .297 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 83 games. He was voted as the starting designated hitter for the AL All-Star team, though he couldn’t play in the game because of a right groin strain. He didn’t play after Aug. 22 because of a lower back strain.

Kelley was 5-2 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in 50 games. He has a $2.5 million option with a $250,000 buyout.

Texas earlier Thursday acquired Castillo, who has an $8 million option and a $500,000 buyout. The 32-year-old catcher hit .209 over 72 games last season.

Jones, who has a $3.75 million club option with a $1.25 million buyout, was acquired in July from the White Sox while recovering from right forearm surgery.

