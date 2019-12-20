Pemberton scores 27 to carry Hofstra past Princeton 87-72

By Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Eli Pemberton scored 27 points as Hofstra topped Princeton 87-72 on Thursday night, giving Joe Mihalich his 123rd coaching victory at Hofstra since 2013.

The win moved Mihalich one win past Jay Wright (122 wins, 1994-2001) for fifth place on the Pride’s all-time list.

Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn each added 14 points for Hofstra (8-4). Desure Buie had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Pride.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 22 points for the Tigers (3-8). Ryan Schwieger added 16 points and six assists. Jose Morales had 9 points and four assists.

Hofstra plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Princeton plays Lehigh at home next Sunday.

