Pearson lifts Texas St. past Bethany (Kan.) 117-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nijal Pearson had a season-high 30 points as Texas State routed Bethany (Kan.) 117-65 on Sunday.

Texas State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 117 points were a season best for Texas State (7-4), which also posted a season-high 21 assists.

Dalton Smyres had 12 points for the Swedes. Isiah Saenz added eight assists.

Texas State matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories