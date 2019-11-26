Pearson leads Texas St. over Abilene Christian 61-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nijal Pearson posted 16 points as Texas State edged past Abilene Christian 61-56 on Monday night.

Caleb Asberry had 10 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Mason Harrell and Alonzo Sule also chipped in 10 points apiece.

The Bobcats had a 10-0 run to go ahead 54-46 after a Pearson layup with 5:23 remaining in the game. ACU rallied to close to 56-53 after a Kolton Kohl layup with 1:50 left. Pearson answered with a layup and the Bobcats held on for the win.

Payten Ricks had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-4). Kohl added 11 points.

Texas State plays Hartford at home on Saturday. Abilene Christian matches up against SMU on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories