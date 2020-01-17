Paul Rudd to lead fans as spirit leader at Chiefs’ AFC title game Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 27: Actor Paul Rudd prepares to hit the ceremonial war drum at Arrowhead Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Paul Rudd will be pumping up the crowds at the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game.

The famous comedian and actor has been selected as this Sunday’s Spirit Leader up on the Drum Deck. The Big Slick cohost isn’t shy about his love for all things Kansas City, including its barbecue and the Chiefs.

In February, he was the host of the annual NFL honors show and announced that Patrick Mahomes had won the league’s MVP award.

Rudd will be joined by Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who will bang the drum as the Drum Honoree.

Hunt is the son of Lamar Hunt, the founder and original owner of the Chiefs, and if the Chiefs can get the win Sunday, the AFC Championship trophy they’ll be rewarded with is named after the elder Hunt.

