Patton lifts Cleveland State over Youngstown State 82-74

CLEVELAND (AP)Torrey Patton had a career-high 25 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 82-74 on Saturday.

Patton made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Algevon Eichelberger had 14 points for Cleveland State (6-10, 2-1 Horizon League). Tre Gomillion added 10 points as did Deante Johnson.

Cleveland State totaled 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Naz Bohannon scored a career-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds for the Penguins (9-7, 2-1). Jelani Simmons added 19 points. Michael Akuchie had 11 points.

Cleveland State takes on Detroit at home on Thursday. Youngstown State plays Oakland at home on Thursday.

