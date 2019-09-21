Patterson leads Buffalo run attack in 38-22 win over Temple

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jaret Patterson ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 38-22 victory over Temple on Saturday.

Buffalo’s first drive stalled at their 45-yard line when Christian Braswell picked off a Matt Myers’ pass.Anthony Russo then led the Owls (2-1) on a 12-play drive, capped by his 2-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Wright.The Bulls (2-2) scored the next 24 points.

A fumbled punt led to Patterson’s 4-yard touchdown run. Ledarius Mack sacked Russo and forced a fumble, and the Bulls scored three plays later on Myer’s 7-yard TD run. Patterson ran for 52 yards on nine carries, and Kevin Marks capped that drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to end the half with the Bulls up 24-7.

Patterson ran it in from the 3-yard line in the third quarter and Joey Banks returned an interception 46 yards for a score to push Buffalo’s lead to 38-10 with 9:43 remaining.

Russo finished 18-of-40 passing for 190 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for the Owls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC