Patriots release veteran tight end Ben Watson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots have released tight end Ben Watson.

The team announced the move on Monday. It came shortly after Watson tweeted that he didn’t do enough to earn a roster spot.

Watson was eligible to make his debut for the Patriots against Washington on Sunday. But the 38-year-old wasn’t activated after serving a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance following the 2018 season.

Watson planned to retire after last season but was courted by several teams. The Patriots eventually signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal as they looked to fill the hole created by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

But with Watson out the Patriots got by with 27-year-old Matt LaCosse and 23-year-old Ryan Izzo sharing snaps.

