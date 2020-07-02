Patrick Mahomes to play in charity golf tournament, raise money for COVID-19 and social justice causes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former East Texas football star Patrick Mahomes will take part in a celebrity golf tournament next week to help raise money for COVID-19 and social justice causes, according to the Kansas City Star.

He will be joined by teammate Travis Kelce as well as other superstar athletes, including former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo. The event will be the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe Nevada, July 10-12.

“As a company that’s been headquartered in Kansas City since 1958, American Century Investments is excited and proud to welcome KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to this year’s tournament. While this year will be a different experience for the players and fans alike due to the pandemic, what hasn’t changed is our continued focus on having a positive impact on the world by supporting incredible charities.” American Century president and CEO Jonathan Thomas

The tournament has a history of raising money for charity, which to date is more than $5 million. Also joining in on the fun will be:

Charles Barkley

Steph Curry

Rob Riggle

Aaron Rodgers

Fans will not be permitted to attend due to the pandemic and staff will be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

July 10’s round will air on NBCSN while the final two days will air LIVE on KETK.

“We’re excited to bring a live, competitive sporting event to TV viewers, something that has been deeply missed over the past few months, ” said Thomas.