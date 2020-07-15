Patrick Mahomes on the cover of GQ and “Proud of who I am”

KLBK/KETK – East Texas native and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to turn heads.

This time, he’s grazing the cover of the popular GQ magazine as it hit news stands Tuesday.

The 24 years old Whitehouse high school alum is dubbed on the cover as “the new leader of the NFL.”

The reigning Super Bowl MVP wore several 80’s and 90’s-era throwback style outfits and a gold No. 15 chain around his neck during the photo shoot for the cover at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with photographer Pari Dukovic.

Mahomes tweeted Tuesday morning, “Proud of who I am. Thank you @GQMagazine.”

In the introduction to its August feature, GQ wrote, “When a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game’s brightest star began to find his voice—and prove that he’s as adroit off the field as he is on it.”

GQ tells the story of how Mahomes was on path to baseball but Kliff Kingsbury brought him to the Red Raider football program.

Last week the Chiefs signed him to a 10-year contract extension that could earn him up to $503 million over the next 12 seasons, which marks the richest contract in professional sports history.

Mahomes is coming off leading KC to its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Does he look GQ on the cover of GQ? You decide. CLICK HERE to see the article.