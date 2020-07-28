Patrick Mahomes named a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is now not just making his mark in football.

The Super Bowl MVP has joined the ownership group for the Kansas City Royals, the team announced on Tuesday.

I’m honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do. Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes grew up around baseball as his dad bounced around the majors, playing for six teams over his 11 year career. This included a one-year stin with the Texas Rangers in 2001.

When Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse to attend Texas Tech, he joined the baseball team as well as the football team.

Kansas City Royals announced that the newest member of their ownership group is Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/M5i4xdh45G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

We are very proud to and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said Jon Sherman, the CEO and principal owner of the Royals. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.