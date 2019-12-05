Patrick Mahomes named a Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ sports honoree

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Whitehouse legend Patrick Mahomes can add another accomplishment to his stellar young career.

On Thursday, he was named in Forbes Magazine as one of their “30 Under 30” honorees for 2020.

The 24-year-old was named with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Dallas wings point guard Skylar Diggins, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

Mahomes was named the youngest MVP since Dan Marino and threw for more than 50 touchdowns that year.

To view the complete list, click here.