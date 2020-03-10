Patrick Mahomes helps create dance video with his brother

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fresh-off his Super Bowl LIV MVP performance last month against the 49ers, East Texas native Patrick Mahomes showed on Monday that he is having some fun with his family during the offseason.

His brother Jackson posted a video on Twitter showing a short video the two created together.

In the video, Patrick is shown sporting a Kobe Bryant jersey, a backward hat, and shades while performing the quick routine with Jackson.

Brittany Matthews, a former UT Tyler soccer superstar and Mahomes’ girlfriend, left a comment for the brother duo saying it was the “FUNNIEST VIDEO EVER.”

Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to their first franchise title in 50 years in an exciting fourth-quarter comeback after the team trailed for most of the game.

After the win, Smith County declared February 2 “Patrick Mahomes Day” to celebrate his accomplishments and his representation of East Texas.

“You know we’re all impressed by his ability and his athletic abilities but the quality of the character really shines through and we really want to thank his parents for the type of young man they’ve raised,” said Jeff Warr.