Patrick Mahomes goes viral studying playbook during tornado threat in Kansas City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KETK) - East Texas legend and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is determined to not letting anything stop his preparation for the upcoming season, not even a tornado.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went viral earlier this week for a picture of him studying his playbook while the city was under a tornado warning. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The picture was taken by former UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews, Mahomes' girlfriend.

Being from East Texas, Mahomes has ridden through those types of storms plenty of times before.

Understandably, Chiefs fans loved the photo.

I’ll fight a tornado if it comes near Mahomes. — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) May 29, 2019

Mahomes can just pick up the tornado and throw it out of the atmosphere https://t.co/j3vZzvcbXE — Brennan Burlie (@brennan_burlie) May 29, 2019

Patrick Mahomes could throw a perfect spiral through a tornado https://t.co/5YdXlQQr7o — Will Cooper (@tallestCooper6) May 29, 2019

MVP Mahomes passes the time watching film with tornado warnings in KC



(Via brittanylynne8/IG) pic.twitter.com/dfIUtA5mVU — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) May 29, 2019

dd