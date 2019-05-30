Patrick Mahomes goes viral studying playbook during tornado threat in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO (KETK) - East Texas legend and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is determined to not letting anything stop his preparation for the upcoming season, not even a tornado.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went viral earlier this week for a picture of him studying his playbook while the city was under a tornado warning.
The picture was taken by former UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews, Mahomes' girlfriend.
Being from East Texas, Mahomes has ridden through those types of storms plenty of times before.
Understandably, Chiefs fans loved the photo.
I’ll fight a tornado if it comes near Mahomes.— The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) May 29, 2019
Mahomes can just pick up the tornado and throw it out of the atmosphere https://t.co/j3vZzvcbXE— Brennan Burlie (@brennan_burlie) May 29, 2019
Patrick Mahomes could throw a perfect spiral through a tornado https://t.co/5YdXlQQr7o— Will Cooper (@tallestCooper6) May 29, 2019
MVP Mahomes passes the time watching film with tornado warnings in KC— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) May 29, 2019
(Via brittanylynne8/IG) pic.twitter.com/dfIUtA5mVU
