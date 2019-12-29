Patberg scores 23, No. 14 Indiana women top MSU in Big Ten

Breaking News
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 23 points and No. 14 Indiana took over in the second half to open Big Ten Conference play Saturday with a 79-67 win over Michigan State.

Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points off the bench, Grace Berger scored 16 and Aleksa Gulbe had 11 for the Hoosiers (11-2), who bounced back after a home loss to No. 10 UCLA.

Taryn McCutcheon had 15 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for the Spartans (7-5), who dropped their third straight. They were ranked until losing two at the Florida Sunshine Classic last weekend. Victoria Gaines and Nia Clouden added 12 apiece.

Indiana got off to a horrible start in the second quarter as a one-point deficit ballooned to 12 with the Spartans hitting three 3-pointers in 15-4 run.

The Hoosiers were 10-of-14 shooting in the third quarter, closing on a 11-2 run to take a 54-49 lead. They made 7 of 9 shots in the fourth quarter, plus 11 of 16 free throws. Holmes finished 7 of 8 from the field, Patberg 7 of 9 and Gulbe 5 of 7.

