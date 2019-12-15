Patberg, No. 12 Indiana women take 93-56 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the second half when No. 12 Indiana raced away from Youngstown State en route to a 93-56 victory on Sunday.

Jaelynn Penn added 17 points and Brenna Wise 15 – 25 of their 32 points coming in the second quarter – for the Hoosiers (10-1), who won their fifth in a row. Grace Berger had a career-high eight assists to go with nine points.

Patberg had seven points in the third quarter when the Hoosiers outscored the Penguins 22-8 to expand a three-point halftime lead. She added eight in the final period when Indiana enjoyed a 30-10 margin.

Despite a first quarter during which Indiana shot just 18% and trailed by a point, the Hoosiers finished at 62% and made a season-high 12 3-pointers, four by Patberg. Illinois shot 32 for 44 over the final three quarters.

Chelsea Olson and McKenah Peters scored 14 points each for the Penguins (5-4), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Gabby Lupardus had a career-high nine assists.

