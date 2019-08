The Henderson Lions had a hard time moving the football against a stout Paris Wildcat defense Thursday.

Paris, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 4A Division 1 took down eighth-ranked Henderson in a scrimmage that included controlled periods and a live portion.

The live half finished in favor of the visiting Wildcats by a 28-0 score.

The Lions did manage to find the end zone during goal line drills in the controlled portion of the contest.

