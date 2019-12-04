Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Pareja returns to MLS as Orlando City coach

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Oscar Pareja is the new coach of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City Lions.

The 51-year-old Pareja returns to MLS following a stint with Club Tijuana of Liga MX. He previously coached FC Dallas, leading the club to a 78-49-41 record and making the postseason four of five seasons before departing in 2018.

Orlando City has finished 11th in the Eastern Conference each of the past two seasons. The Lions have never made the MLS playoffs.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories