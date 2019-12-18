Palestine boys take down Whitehouse, Jacksonville girls open district with win at JT

KETK – The No. 16 ranked Palestine Wildcats found their rythm in the second quarter Tuesday, and went on to knock off Whitehouse for a 43-35 road victory.

Tyler Junior College signee Enoch Fatade led the visitors with 15 points.

Jonah Chatelain was the top scorer for the Dub with eight.

Palestine improves to 10-5 on the season. Whitehouse falls to 6-8.

In ladies action, the Jacksonville Maidens tipped off district 16-5A action on a very good note.

J-Ville was pretty dominant in their 48-28 win at John Tyler.

Junior Grace Abercrombie led all scorers with 20 points, 15 of them coming in the first half. Point guard Alexis Calderon added 14, while Tamia Tucker chipped in with ten.

Kamora Jackson was the only Lady Lion in double figures with 12.

The Maidens improve to 8-6 on the year, while JT is now 6-13.

Watch the video to see the highlights.