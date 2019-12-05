Pair of South Korean players made available to MLB teams

NEW YORK (AP)NEW YORK – Two 31-year-old players from the South Korean League have been posted by their clubs and made available to major league teams.

Negotiations may start Friday with left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim of the SK Wyverns and outfielder Jae-Hwan Kim of the Doosan Bears, the commissioner’s said Thursday. A deal must be reached by Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Kwang-Hyun Kim was 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance last season. He has 136-77 record with a 3.27 ERA in 12 seasons with the Wyverns.

Jae-Hwan Kim hit .283 with 15 homers and 92 RBIs, down from career bests of 44 homers and 133 RBIs in 2018. He has a .307 average with 144 homers and 507 RBIs in nine years with the Bears.

An MLB team would pay a South Korean club a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

