Padres send Reed to A’s to complete Profar-Allen trade

SAN DIEGO (AP)Oakland acquired minor league outfielder Buddy Reed from San Diego on Thursday to complete the Dec. 2 trade that sent second baseman Jurickson Profar to the Padres for catcher Austin Allen.

Reed will be a non-roster invitee with the A’s this spring.

Reed batted .228 with a career-high 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 121 games for Double-A Amarillo last year. He also walked a career-high 42 times for a .310 on-base percentage and ranked seventh in the Texas League with 23 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old right-handed hitter is rated as the Padres’ 25th best prospect by mlb.com. He was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft and is a .249 career hitter with 33 home runs, 160 RBIs and 101 stolen bases in 382 games in four seasons as a professional.

