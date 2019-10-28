Padres officially announce hiring of manager Jayce Tingler

SAN DIEGO (AP)The San Diego Padres have officially announced the hiring of Jayce Tingler as their new manager.

Tingler, who has most recently been on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, has agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Tingler will officially be introduced at a news conference at Petco Park on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Tingler takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years.

He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.