Pacific holds off Pepperdine late, wins 59-56 in WCC opener

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Gary Chivichyan hit a clutch 3-pointer with just over a minute to go to give Pacific a four-point lead in its West Coast Conference opener at Pepperdine Thursday and the Tigers held on to earn a 59-56 victory on Thursday night.

Colby Ross halved Pepperdine’s deficit with two free throws with :51 left and Jahlil Tripp hit a free throw to give Pacfic a 3-point advantage with :04 remaining. Ross missed a 3-pointer to tie with a second left.

Chivichyan was 4 of 12 from the field, but knocked down 3 of 8 from behind the arc to lead Pacific (13-4) with 19 points. Tripp added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ross finished with 15 points but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range for Pepperdine (7-8). Kameron Edwards had 13 points and grabbed seven boards and Kessler Edwards had 12 points.

Pepperdine faces No. 1 Gonzaga in Spokane Saturday. Pacific plays host to Saint Mary’s Saturday.

