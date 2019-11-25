1  of  2
Pacheco-Ortiz lifts Liberty over UMKC 62-49

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz posted 14 points as Liberty extended its season-opening winning streak to eight games, topping Kansas City 62-49 in the championship game of the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday night.

Scottie James had 12 points for Liberty (8-0) and Darius McGhee added 10 points.

Jordan Giles had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Kangaroos (4-4). Brandon McKissic added 11 points.

Javan White, who led the Roos in scoring entering the matchup with 14 points per game, scored only six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

