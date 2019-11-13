Pacheco-Ortiz leads Liberty past SC State 65-39

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points as Liberty romped past South Carolina State 65-39 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Homesley had 10 points and six rebounds for Liberty (3-0). Darius McGhee added six rebounds. Scottie James had 12 rebounds for the hosts.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-2). Damni Applewhite added nine rebounds.

Liberty takes on East Carolina on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Wilberforce at home on Monday.

