Pacers’ move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It’s largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories