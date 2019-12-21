Oxlade-Chamberlain injury worries World Cup winner Liverpool

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain relied on the support of crutches on the field as he celebrated Liverpool’s Club World Cup final victory over Flamengo on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose Liverpool career has been troubled by injuries, limped off during the game in Doha after going down to the field in agony after a challenge that saw his right ankle buckle.

”Ox got injured in one situation and we play in five days again and that is a tough deal,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said after the 1-0 win. ”When he landed, he got a kick and rolled over on it. He feels OK, of course it’s far from being perfect, but we have to see if it’s a stretched ligament or partly ruptured or ruptured. A big shadow on tonight.”

More AP soccer:

https://apnews.com/Soccer

and

https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories