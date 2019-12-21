Oxlade-Chamberlain injury worries World Cup winner Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain relied on the support of crutches on the field as he celebrated Liverpool’s Club World Cup final victory over Flamengo on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose Liverpool career has been troubled by injuries, limped off during the game in Doha after going down to the field in agony after a challenge that saw his right ankle buckle.

”Ox got injured in one situation and we play in five days again and that is a tough deal,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said after the 1-0 win. ”When he landed, he got a kick and rolled over on it. He feels OK, of course it’s far from being perfect, but we have to see if it’s a stretched ligament or partly ruptured or ruptured. A big shadow on tonight.”

