Ostapenko wins Luxembourg Open final

LUXEMBOURG (AP)Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final on Sunday.

The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this was the first singles final between them.

Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, won her third WTA singles title and first since Seoul in 2017.

Defending champion Goerges was on a nine-match winning streak. The second-seeded German conceded her title with her third double-fault of the match.

