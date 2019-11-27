Osaghae, Banks lift FIU past Keiser 96-82

Breaking News
MIAMI (AP)A day after being named the Conference USA Player of the Week, Osasumwen Osaghae scored 19 points as Florida International defeated NAIA-member Keiser 96-82 on Tuesday night.

Osaghae helped the Panthers win two of their three games last week at the Battle for the Capitol Tournament, earning all-tournament recognition in the process.

Isaiah Banks added 17 points for the Panthers, while Devon Andrews chipped in 15.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 14 points for Florida International (4-3).

Mark Gordon had 24 points for the Seahawks. Jimmy Sylvain added 18 points. Chance Anderson had 10 points.

Florida International plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

